Day 10 LIVE - Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon after protests from the Opposition

Amid continued disturbances on the tenth day of the Parliament Budget Session, the Lok Sabha witnessed yet another brief break on Monday. Just minutes after the Question Hour, the session of the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon. The Lok Sabha Chair P.C. Mohan adjourned the House due to opposition members’ choice to sloganeering.

In Parliament proceedings today, the Opposition is considering issuing a notice to move a resolution demanding the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office. It results in allegations that Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders were not permitted to share their views during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. The move also mentions the suspension of eight MPs as a prime reason for the proposed decision.

On February 10, 2026, both Houses are expected to continue discussion on the Union Budget today.

Meanwhile, BJP’s women MPs have demanded Mr. Birla to take the strongest possible action against the member of the opposition MPs. In this Parliament controversy, the opposite party opts to move deep inside the treasury benches. The leaders were climbing the table and laying a blockade of the seat of Prime Minister Modi.

On February 9, 2026, Rahul Gandhi with some other leaders met Speaker Om Birla in a meeting. The meeting is aimed at discovering the right way to end the political issues during the Parliament Budget Session in the House.

Opposition MPs' protest began after the former Congress chief was stopped from speaking on the India–China issue.