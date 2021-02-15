Day after fainting at a rally, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for coronavirus, said a hospital where the CM is admitted after he fainted at a rally.

On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted to the UN Mehta Hospital here.

Rupani's sample was collected on Sunday night and sent for RT-PCR test which has come out positive for coronavirus, said a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday.

He had mild symptoms, it added.