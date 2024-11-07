DDA to install 20-foot statue of Birsa Munda

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will install a 20-foot tall statue of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary at the entrance of Baansera Park on Ring Road here.

Weighing approximately 3,000 kg, the statue will be unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 15, which is also celebrated as "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas" across the country, according to an official statement.

Largely unsung in this part of the country until now, the installation of Bhagwan Birsa Munda's statue in Delhi will provide an opportunity for people to learn about his pioneering contributions to India's struggle for independence, his advocacy for tribal rights and his efforts in forest conservation, the statement added.

The statue's strategic location where the Ring Road, RRTS Station, ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway Station, metro station, NH-24, Barapullah Flyover and DND Flyway converge to form a major multi-modal transport hub, will ensure that lakhs of visitors and travellers will have the opportunity to see it, the statement read.

The statue has been crafted by two experienced sculptors from West Bengal who have ensured that it captures a sense of liveliness in its form, the statement said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena decided to install the statue following a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary in a fitting manner, the statement concluded.