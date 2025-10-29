Live
Death of ex-Punjab DGP’s son: Haryana Police questions several Punjab cops
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana police probing the death of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa’s son said on Tuesday that they have questioned several Punjab police personnel who were part of a security team provided to the family.
The SIT of the Panchkula Police also took possession of the deceased Aqil Akhter’s mobile phone, which will be sent for forensic examination and data recovery.
In addition to the mobile phone, Akhter’s diary and a laptop have also been handed over to the SIT by his family.
Giving these details, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Panchkula, and SIT in-charge Vikram Nehra on Tuesday said the cause of Akhter’s death is yet to be ascertained as various reports, including the viscera analysis, are still awaited.
Mustafa and his wife Razia Sultana, a former Punjab minister, have been booked by the Panchkula Police in Haryana in connection with the death of their 35-year-old son. Aqil Akhter was found dead at his Panchkula residence on October 16. His wife and sister have also been booked in the case.
The FIR was registered on October 20 under sections 103(1) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deal with murder and criminal conspiracy, after a man named Shamshuddin from Punjab’s Malerkotla filed a complaint alleging foul play in Akhter’s death.
The complainant has given an account of the purported video recorded by Akhter in August, in which he has levelled serious allegations against his father and other family members.
Speaking to reporters in Panchkula, the SIT head said that nine police personnel who were deployed to provide security to the family were called on Monday as part of the ongoing investigations.
Replying to a question, the SIT head said that the search of the house in Panchkula where Akhter was found dead is over.