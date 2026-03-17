'Dedicated to shielding our youth from drugs': HM Amit Shah greets NCB on Raising Day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to the personnel of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the occasion of the agency's Raising Day on Monday.

In a post on X, HM Shah said, “Warm greetings to NCB personnel on their Raising Day. A premier agency dedicated to shielding our youth from drugs, NCB shoulders responsibility with deftness and is advancing PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision of drug-free India at remarkable pace. Nation salutes their dedication and patriotism.”

The Bureau said in a post on social media, “𝗡𝗖𝗕 @ 𝟰𝟭 — Four decades of unwavering commitment to dismantling drug networks, protecting communities, and strengthening the vision of a drug-free India.”

Earlier this week, the NCB said in a social media post, “DG, NCB Anurag Garg and @ONDCP Director, USA Sara Carter (@saracarterdc) along with their delegations met on the sidelines of 69th Session of UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, Austria.”

During their meeting, the two agreed to focus on sharing actionable intelligence between India and the US to strengthen counter-narcotics cooperation.

Real-time sharing of information for expeditious parallel investigations in corresponding jurisdictions on transnational drug cartels was also discussed, said the NCB.

Both sides decided to convene the Pillar III meeting of the US-India Counter Narcotics Working Group (CNWG) in April 2026, said the NCB.

On the occasion of its 41st Raising Day, the NCB planned a Youth Outreach and Awareness Programme on Tuesday at Sri Venkateswara College (DU).

Outreach programmes offer a platform to officials for spreading the message of a drug-free society and highlighting the importance of youth participation in the fight against drugs. The programmes conducted for students reinforce the dangers of drug use and trafficking.

Through the programme, the NCB reiterates its commitment to creating a Drug Free India by involving enforcement agencies, students and the general public in collective action against drug abuse and trafficking.