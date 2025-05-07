Live
- Pawan Kalyan Supports Operation Sindoor, says it's a lesson for Pak
- The Mental Health Benefits of Daily Meditation Practice
- PM Modi delivered justice, taught Pak a lesson: Delhi CM on Operation Sindoor
- 'Jai Hind', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans reverberate nationwide after 'Operation Sindoor' strikes terror in PoK camps
- PM Modi briefs Cabinet on Operation Sindoor, says mission executed flawlessly
- IPL 2025: Hardik could've gone for three sixes too: Jayawardene defends giving 19th over to Chahar in loss to GT
- Mamata Banerjee’s post hailing India after ‘Operation Sindoor’ attracts snide comments on social media
- Cabinet approves expansion of academic, infrastructure capacity of 5 IITs
- India heading to become 3rd largest economy, Pakistan on brink of collapse
- Meta Wins $167M Verdict Against NSO Group Over WhatsApp Spyware Attacks
Deer's Surprise Visit To Tamil Nadu Jewelry Store Causes Brief Commotion
A wild deer wandered into a jewelry store in Somanur, Tamil Nadu, startling staff and customers before calmly exiting on its own, coming days after a separate leopard incident at a Nilgiris police station.
In a remarkable incident that astonished both employees and shoppers, a wild deer unexpectedly wandered into a jewelry store in Somanur, Tamil Nadu, creating momentary confusion before peacefully finding its way out.
The unusual visitor appeared during regular business hours when the store had several customers browsing merchandise. Security camera footage captured the deer entering through the main doorway, immediately surprising everyone inside. The unexpected appearance of wildlife in this commercial setting created initial confusion, with patrons backing away and employees temporarily halting their activities.
Despite the initial alarm, the deer showed no aggressive behavior. It appeared disoriented by the store's lighting and activity but didn't damage any property or threaten anyone present. Store personnel wisely kept their distance, giving the animal space to move freely. After exploring the showroom for a few minutes, the deer turned around and calmly exited to the street, disappearing into nearby areas.
This occurrence follows a similar wildlife encounter in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district just days earlier. On April 29, a leopard entered the Naduvattam police station after being spotted near a local tea plantation. The big cat reportedly accessed the station through an unsecured rear entrance.
Surveillance footage documented the leopard moving throughout various rooms, prompting officers to immediately evacuate the building. Forest department officials responded quickly, conducting a rescue operation that lasted several hours. The leopard was eventually sedated and successfully released back into its natural habitat. Authorities reported no injuries or property damage resulting from the incident.