Live
- PM Modi to host special dinner for Delhi Police on Friday, 300 officials to attend the event
- Rupee rises 19 paise to close at 82.94 against US dollar
- Cong eyes tribal votes in MP, to come up with 'Scheduled Tribes Charter'
- Anil Kapoor’s poster from ‘Animal’ creates much more curiosity
- Reliance Jio announces attractive offers for ‘make in India’ iPhone 15 buyers
- Under selling pressure through the week, Nifty falls 2.8% from all-time high
- Roja slams TDP MLAs, asks them to realise facts in Skill development case
- DIA to spearhead decarbonisation efforts across energy sector in Bengal
- India likely to defer import curbs on PC, laptop manufacturers by 9-12 months
- ‘Insult to all Indians’: Bidhuri made mockery of PM's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas remarks: says Jairam
Just In
Defamation case: Gujarat HC denies priority hearing for Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh
The Gujarat High Court on Friday declined to grant a priority hearing to the pleas of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh for the second time, and scheduled the matter for a hearing on September 26.
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday declined to grant a priority hearing to the pleas of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh for the second time, and scheduled the matter for a hearing on September 26.
Kejriwal and Singh had approached the high court seeking the quashing of summons issued by an Ahmedabad magistrate court regarding the alleged defamation of Gujarat University over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree. Previously, Justice Dave had refused to grant urgent listing of the two petitions on September 18. Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing the petitioners, requested a priority hearing on Friday, but Justice Dave stated that “it was not possible on that day".
Justice Dave also mentioned that “the court was not sitting for a post-lunch session”. Despite John's request for a 10-minute hearing, Justice Dave reiterated his decision not to prioritize the case.
Kejriwal and Singh are facing a criminal defamation case in Ahmedabad, with the magistrate court initially issuing summons for their appearance on April 15. A fresh summons was later issued on May 23. The two AAP leaders moved the high court on September 16, challenging the April summons and seeking its quashing. They are also seeking to have a sessions court review the order upholding the magistrate's decision to issue the summons.