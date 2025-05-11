Live
- World saw what India is capable of: BJP leader BL Santhosh
- PM Modi expresses pride and gratitude to scientists, remembers Pokhran tests
- Delhi L-G to lay foundation stone for Assembly's 500 KW solar power plant tomorrow
- India’s eye in the sky to get big boost with ISRO’s new radar imaging satellite
- Over 73 per cent qualify in engineering stream of Telangana EAMCET
- Andhra Pradesh committed to leveraging emerging technologies: CM Naidu
- Kharge writes to PM Modi, repeats Rahul's demand for Parliament session on 'Operation Sindoor', ceasefire
- Zero tolerance for terrorism: Jagdambika Pal on Operation Sindoor
- Foreign investors infuse over Rs 14,000 crore into equity in May
- The might of Indian Army has been felt by Rawalpindi, says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister: Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' Avenged Terrorist Atrocities
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reveals Operation Sindoor was India's retribution against terrorist groups responsible for widowing many Indian women, with military actions reaching as far as Pakistan Army's Rawalpindi headquarters.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared on Sunday that the Indian Army executed Operation Sindoor as a decisive response against terrorist organizations responsible for widowing countless Indian women—symbolically referred to as wiping the sindoor (vermillion mark worn by married Hindu women) from their foreheads.
During his address at the inauguration ceremony of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile production facility at Uttar Pradesh's Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow, Singh emphasized the extensive reach of India's military response.
"Our armed forces delivered justice to anti-India elements and terrorist groups that have caused immeasurable grief to Indian families," Singh stated. He further revealed that India's strategic operations extended well beyond border regions, with their impact reverberating "all the way to Rawalpindi where the headquarters of the Pakistani Army is situated."
The Defence Minister's remarks highlighted that India's military capabilities allowed for precision strikes that reached deep into enemy territory, sending a clear message about the nation's resolve to protect its citizens and respond forcefully to threats against national security.