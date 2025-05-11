Defence Minister: Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' Avenged Terrorist Atrocities

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared on Sunday that the Indian Army executed Operation Sindoor as a decisive response against terrorist organizations responsible for widowing countless Indian women—symbolically referred to as wiping the sindoor (vermillion mark worn by married Hindu women) from their foreheads.

During his address at the inauguration ceremony of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile production facility at Uttar Pradesh's Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow, Singh emphasized the extensive reach of India's military response.

"Our armed forces delivered justice to anti-India elements and terrorist groups that have caused immeasurable grief to Indian families," Singh stated. He further revealed that India's strategic operations extended well beyond border regions, with their impact reverberating "all the way to Rawalpindi where the headquarters of the Pakistani Army is situated."

The Defence Minister's remarks highlighted that India's military capabilities allowed for precision strikes that reached deep into enemy territory, sending a clear message about the nation's resolve to protect its citizens and respond forcefully to threats against national security.