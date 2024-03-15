Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates newly-constructed Indian Navy headquarters

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated the newly-constructed Indian Navy headquarters, Nausena Bhawan, in Delhi.

The inauguration of Nausena Bhawan -- located in Delhi Cantt -- marks a significant milestone for the Indian Navy as it establishes its first independent headquarters in Delhi.

Previously, the Navy operated from 13 different locations, necessitating a consolidated and purpose-built facility such as Nausena Bhawan.

Ministry of Defence said that the architectural design of Nausena Bhawan was selected through a rigorous all-India competition process, ensuring the building's functionality and aesthetic appeal.

“Comprising three wings across four stories, the building incorporates innovative construction technologies to optimise efficiency and sustainability,” the ministry said.

It said that the efforts toward energy and water conservation are evident throughout the complex, with the integration of solar generation systems and advanced building materials.

The ministry statement said that the Hybrid Reinforced Cement Concrete Construction system enables the construction of large spans with maximum speed, while the building's design emphasises integration with natural elements through landscaped gardens and internal courtyards.

Internally, Nausena Bhawan boasts a comfortable and congenial atmosphere facilitated by a Central Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning system utilising Advanced Oxidation Plasma technology. Moreover, the complex is equipped with a state-of-the-art Integrated Building Management System, ensuring efficient coordination and monitoring of security services and utility systems.

The building has achieved a Green Rating IV under the Integrated Habitability Assessment, underscoring its commitment to sustainable practices. Additionally, the complex features a comprehensive three-tier security system, including cutting-edge technologies such as Automatic Underbelly scanning of vehicles, Power fence, Face Recognition Cameras, Bollards, Vehicle Stoppers, Access Control, and Security Cameras.

The ministry said that Nausena Bhawan is equipped with extensive IT infrastructure supported by UPS systems, promoting a paperless work environment and meeting the stringent network requirements of the Navy.

The inauguration represents a significant step forward for the Indian Navy, providing a centralised and technologically advanced headquarters that reflects the nation's commitment to maritime excellence and national security.