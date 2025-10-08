Dehradun Literature Festival 2025: Chandrachud, Imtiaz Ali and Shobhaa De among speakers

New Delhi: Former CJI DY Chandrachud, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, writer-columnist Shobhaa De and singer Usha Uthup are among the celebrated names featured in the eclectic lineup for the upcoming seventh edition of the Dehradun Literature Festival, starting November 14.

With the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Voices of Unity”, this four-day literary festival seeks to foster dialogue around a wide range of topics, celebrating the unifying power of words that connect people across cultures and generations. It will be held at the Doon International School, Dehradun. “As we plan another exciting edition this November, it will bring together distinguished authors, artists, thought leaders, cultural icons, creative voices and more. “Furthermore, we are proud that our festival continues to be a non-ticketed, open-to-all celebration – rooted in the belief that literary social gatherings should be accessible to everyone, free of charge – especially to students who represent our next generation of future readers, authors, and creative visionaries,” said Samraant Virmani, founder of Dehradun Literature Festival, during the recently held curtain raiser event at Sahitya Akademi.

Other speakers participating in the festival include the likes of actor Shefali Shah, director Nandita Das, historian Vikram Sampath, film critic Bhawana Somaaya, singer Malini Awasthi, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and bestselling “The Hidden Hindu” series author Akshat Gupta Swaroop.

While Chandrachud, who recently made his debut as an author with “Why the Constitution Matters”, will headline two sessions -- one with school students titled “We the Students: Dialogue on Democracy” and another on “Justice, Democracy and the Idea of India” -- a dynamic women directors’ roundtable featuring Nandita Das and Leena Yadav will delve into changing narratives in Indian cinema. Chef Suvir Saran’s insights on food as storytelling and heritage, along with engaging conversations by Shobhaa De and Usha Uthup, are among the other highlights of the multidisciplinary festival celebrating literature, arts, culture, cinema, music, and more.

It will also celebrate folk traditions with Awasthi discussing her memoir “Chandan Kiwaad” and a performance titled “Sound of Women – Folk Rhythms from Uttarakhand”, while indie music artists like Osho Jain, Vedi Sinha (Aahvaan Project), and Buland Himalaya take the stage, enlivening the evenings with poetry, performances, and conversations that reflect India’s cultural heartbeat.

Additionally, three prestigious awards -- “Ruskin Bond Literary Award”, “Shivani: Iron Lady of the Hills Award”, and the “Guardians of Himalayas Award” -- recognizing literary excellence, resilience, and regional stewardship will also be launched at the festival.

The literary extravaganza will come to a close on

November 16.