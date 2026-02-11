Dehradun Madrasa Land Dispute Takes New Turn As Plot Ends Up With Hindu Buyers

A new development has emerged in the ongoing madrasa land controversy in Uttarakhand, with authorities stating that the disputed land in Dehradun was eventually sold to Hindu buyers after passing through several ownership transfers. The case has drawn attention after officials alleged violations of state land laws and initiated proceedings to reclaim a portion of the land.

The land, spread across nearly 20 acres and owned by the Shekhul-Hind Trust, came under scrutiny during an administrative probe. Officials have now moved to seal 4.192 bigha of the property, claiming it was used and transferred in violation of existing regulations.

According to the administration, the land was originally purchased in 2004 after official permission was granted to run a madrasa school. However, authorities later found that land laws were not fully complied with, leading to legal proceedings that reached the High Court. While the court ruled that the government could not directly take over the land, it allowed the trust to sell it strictly as agricultural property.

In 2016, the trust sought government approval to sell the land and was informed that any sale must adhere to agricultural-use norms. Officials say the trust later sold the land to 15 individuals from the Muslim community as agricultural property.

The matter took another turn in 2022, when these buyers allegedly subdivided the land into smaller plots and sold them to around 70 to 80 Hindu purchasers. The administration maintains that this subdivision and resale violated land-use regulations.

Citing these alleged violations, authorities have initiated action under Sections 166 and 167 of the UPZA and LR Act. Notices have been issued, and the process to vest the land with the government has begun. Officials have stressed that the action is based solely on legal grounds related to land transfer and use, and not on religious considerations.