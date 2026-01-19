Dehradun Medical College Student Accuses Seniors Of Assault And Ragging, Probe Launched

A first-year student at Government Doon Medical College in Dehradun has accused senior students of subjecting him to physical violence and ragging, leading the institution to begin a formal investigation into the allegations. The complaint, submitted to the college administration and the chief warden on January 13, details a series of incidents that the student described as humiliating and abusive.

According to the written complaint, the student from the 2025 batch alleged that two seniors from the 2024 and 2023 batches assaulted him using belts and slippers. He further claimed that he was taken outside the college campus, forced to cut his hair against his wishes, and made to sleep outdoors, actions he said caused physical harm and emotional distress.

Following the complaint, the college’s anti-ragging committee initiated proceedings and recorded statements from the students named in the case. The administration has stated that strict disciplinary measures, including suspension, could be imposed if the accusations are proven to be true.

College principal Dr Geeta Jain said the institute maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward ragging and indiscipline. She confirmed that statements have been collected from those involved and that the matter is being thoroughly examined. Appropriate action, she said, would be taken once the inquiry report is completed.

Sources indicated that the college administration has also reached out to the parents of the accused students, although no response has been received so far. The complainant has undergone a medical examination, and officials said the investigation is expected to be concluded within a week.