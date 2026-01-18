Dehradun Medical College Students Accuse Seniors Of Brutal Ragging With Belts

Several students of Government Doon Medical College in Dehradun have accused their seniors of subjecting them to violent ragging, claiming they were beaten with belts during the incident. The allegations have triggered an official investigation by the institution’s anti-ragging committee, college authorities confirmed.

According to the medical college administration, a detailed enquiry is currently underway to examine the complaints. Principal Dr Geeta Jain stated that strict disciplinary action would be taken against anyone found responsible. She emphasised that indiscipline would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The college’s Discipline Committee has already recorded statements from the students involved in the matter as part of the ongoing probe. Officials said that if the allegations are proven, the students found guilty could face serious consequences, including suspension from the college.

The management reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful academic environment and assured that the investigation would be carried out thoroughly and fairly.