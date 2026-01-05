Delay In Trial Not A ‘Trump Card’: Supreme Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots, holding that delay in trial cannot be treated as a decisive factor in cases prosecuted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A Bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria observed that the material placed by the prosecution prima facie indicated a central and formative role of Khalid and Imam, involving planning, mobilisation and strategic direction that went beyond isolated or localised actions. The court emphasised that both accused stood on a qualitatively different footing compared to the other co-accused in the case.

At the same time, the top court ordered the release of five co-accused — Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad — granting them conditional bail. The Bench clarified that granting bail to these individuals did not amount to dilution of the allegations against them, and warned that any violation of bail conditions could lead to cancellation by the trial court.

Addressing arguments raised by the defence on prolonged incarceration and delay in trial, the court said that in UAPA cases, such delay does not operate as a “trump card” capable of overriding the statutory safeguards built into the law. It noted that Section 43D(5) of the UAPA departs from the general principles governing bail, reflecting a legislative assessment of the strict conditions required at the pre-trial stage.

The Bench added that courts are still required to conduct a structured examination to assess whether the prosecution’s material, if taken at face value, establishes a prima facie case and whether the role attributed to the accused crosses the statutory threshold for denial of bail. It also clarified that while Section 43D(5) restricts the grant of bail, it does not completely exclude judicial scrutiny or mandate automatic rejection.

The court further stated that Khalid and Imam may be free to apply for bail again after the examination of protected witnesses is completed or after one year from the date of the order, whichever is earlier.

The 2020 violence in parts of northeast Delhi occurred following weeks of tension linked to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and resulted in multiple deaths along with widespread damage to property, including homes, shops and places of worship. Umar Khalid has been in custody since September 13, 2020, while Sharjeel Imam was arrested on January 28, 2020.