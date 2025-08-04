Delhi: 10 bombs recovered last year in Holambi Kalan safely disposed of

Ten country-made bombs recovered last year from the Holambi Kalan area were safely disposed of by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and National Security Guard (NSG) on Monday, an official said.

According to police, the explosives were recovered in connection with an FIR registered under section 286 (negligent conduct concerning explosive substances) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Explosive Substances Act at the Narela Industrial Area police station.

After their recovery, the bombs were securely buried in a designated plot of land in Holambi Kalan as a precautionary measure.

"A formal request was sent to the concerned agencies for their safe disposal. In response, teams from the NSG, BDS outer-north police, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Rohini reached the site," said the officer.

Following established safety protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs), the BDS and NSG teams thoroughly inspected the site and carried out the neutralisation process.

"All 10 bombs were successfully disposed of without any untoward incident," said the officer.

The disposal was crucial to prevent any potential threat and ensure public safety, the officer said. Further investigation in the case is underway.