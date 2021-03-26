Top
Delhi: 3 rescued from burning house

Three members of a family were rescued from a burning house in south Delhis Greater Kailash-1 on Friday morning, police said.
Highlights

A call was received at 6.55 am about a fire at the second and third floors of the house, a senior police officer said.

"Amit Sudhakar (56), his wife Shalini (48), and mother Sudha (87) were trapped on the balcony of the third floor which was covered with an iron grill," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The fire started at the second floor of the building and engulfed the third floor as well, a senior police officer said.

The blaze was doused and the people were rescued with the help of the fire department personnel, police said.

