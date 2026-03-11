Delhi Airport Advises Passengers To Check Flight Status Amid West Asia Conflict

Passengers travelling on international routes from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi have been advised to check the latest flight updates with their airlines as the ongoing tensions in West Asia begin to affect flight schedules.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a passenger advisory on Wednesday, warning that some westbound international flights could experience delays or schedule changes due to the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

In its advisory, the airport operator urged travellers to verify flight status before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience. Officials said that while certain westbound services may face disruptions, most other flights are continuing to operate normally.

The situation has also impacted airline operations. Air India recently announced a phased increase in fuel surcharges on both domestic and international routes, citing rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

According to the airline, ATF — which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of operational costs — has seen a sharp increase since early March due to supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

The tensions escalated after reports that Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, was killed in a joint strike by the United States and Israel on February 28. The incident triggered retaliatory actions by Iran targeting Israeli and US military assets in the region.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has since claimed to have launched multiple waves of attacks under its retaliatory operation titled “Operation True Promise 4”.

Amid the escalating situation, authorities have urged passengers travelling through Delhi Airport to stay updated with airline notifications and official airport advisories for the latest travel information.