Delhi Airport Faces Major Delays As ATC System Glitch Disrupts Over 400 Flights

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were heavily disrupted on Friday morning after a critical malfunction in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, resulting in delays to more than 400 flights. Officials explained that the issue originated from a breakdown in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supplies essential flight plan information to the Auto Track System (ATS).

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), controllers have been forced to handle flight plans manually, slowing down procedures and creating congestion. AAI said technical teams are working urgently to fix the failure and requested cooperation from passengers while the system is restored.

IGIA, India’s busiest airport with over 1,500 daily aircraft movements, saw major delays beginning Thursday afternoon around 3 pm. Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 reported 513 delays on Thursday, while Friday recorded 313 late departures and 118 delayed arrivals. Morning departures were running nearly an hour behind schedule and trending upward.

Officials noted that such system failures are rare and that manually completing each step before takeoff has led to significant chaos inside Delhi ATC. Delays are expected to continue until the AMSS issue is fully resolved.

Airlines also issued advisories. IndiGo announced that disruptions in Delhi’s ATC system were impacting flights across northern India and urged passengers to check updates on its website. Air India expressed regret for the inconvenience and advised travellers to verify their flight status before heading to the airport.