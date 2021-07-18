Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 to reopen from July 22

New Delhi: Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 or T2 will resume operations from July 22, two months after it was shut due to significant drop in domestic air traffic owing to the Covid-19 pandemic's second wave, a statement said today.

The resumption of operations at T2 from July 22 onwards will be with approximately 200 air traffic movements (100 departures and 100 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to around 280 movements by August-end, the statement of Delhi airport's operator DIAL said.

Currently, only the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport is handling flight operations. "The T2 terminal will resume operations with IndiGo's 2000-2999 series flights and entire operations of GoAir, and is expecting to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall in the initial phase," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated.