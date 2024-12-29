Delhi And Surrounding Regions Brace For Cold Wave And Dense Fog

As the rains begin to ease, Delhi and its neighbouring regions are preparing for a significant weather change. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a period of dense fog and a cold wave that will affect the area in the coming days, continuing through the New Year celebrations.

The IMD reports that the minimum temperatures across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan will drop by 3-4°C over the next three days, stabilizing after that.

In Uttar Pradesh, temperatures are expected to fall by 4-6°C over the next five days. Central India will also see a 3-5°C drop following a steady 24-hour period, while eastern India may experience a 3-4°C decline in the next three days. Maharashtra is forecasted to see a 2-4°C decrease in temperature over the next five days.

From December 30 to January 2, severe cold wave conditions are expected to impact isolated areas of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The IMD has also warned of cold day conditions in certain areas of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana on December 30, with temperatures further dropping and dense to very dense fog forming during the late night and early morning.

Fog is expected to affect Uttar Pradesh on December 30 and could persist in Himachal Pradesh until January 1. In northeastern regions like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, fog is likely to linger until January 2, requiring extra caution for travelers and residents.