Delhi Assembly Election 2025: BJP Announces Fourth List, Fields Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash, Leaves Burari Seat for JDU

For the 2018 Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its fourth list of candidates. Shikha Rai is the BJP's Greater Kailash (GK) candidate, running against Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. This is a big step because the BJP is running Shikha Rai from GK, a crucial South Delhi seat. Additional names on the BJP's fourth list of candidates are Bhuvan Tanwar from Delhi Cantonment, Ravinder Kumar Indraj from Bawana, Anil Vashishth from Babarpur, and Poonam Sharma from Wazirpur. Additional BJP contenders are Praveen Nimesh (Gokalpur), Sanjay Goyal (Shahdara), Ravikant Ujjain (Trilokpuri), and Chandan Kumar Choudhary (Sangam Vihar). Bawana, Trilokpuri, and Gokalpur are specifically designated for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Priyanka Gautam, Neelam Pahalwan, Rekha Gupta, Kumari Rinku, Urmila Kailash Gangwar, Shweta Saini, and Deepti Indora are among the nine female candidates the BJP has now announced.

BJP Leaves Burari for Elections in Delhi to Join JDU

In a calculated move, the BJP has chosen to back its partner Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU), which has declared Shailendra Kumar as its candidate for the Burari seat. In the 2020 elections, JDU's Shailendra Kumar ran for the Burari seat, a prominent spot in the Delhi elections, but Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sanjeev Jha won. The BJP-JDU coalition, which still influences Delhi's election dynamics, is highlighted by this action. Instead of running a candidate in Burari, the BJP has decided to run for the Sangam Vihar seat, which was left open to the JDU in the previous election.

BJP's Fourth List Update and Election Strategy in Delhi

The Deoli seat is still a hot topic in the Delhi elections, and the BJP has already announced 59 candidates before the fourth list is released. The party has not yet announced its candidate for the Deoli seat. This calculated action is a component of the party's broader strategy to run in the Delhi Assembly elections in 2025 and break its 27-year legislative assembly drought.

Campaigners for the Delhi Elections: BJP Stars

In addition, the BJP unveiled a list of 40 prominent candidates for the next elections, which included JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Rajnath Singh, the minister of defense, are all important activists. Celebrities such as Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, and Smriti Irani have been added to the BJP's list of star campaigners in an effort to increase its appeal among Poorvanchal voters.

With issues like governance, education, and law and order at the forefront, the Delhi Assembly elections are predicted to be hotly contested. With the election of Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash and its ongoing alliance with JDU for the Burari seat, the BJP is firmly attempting to regain power in the capital. Given that the BJP intends to end its 27-year hegemony in Delhi, the poll's outcome would be important.

The BJP's Past Results in Delhi Constituencies

The BJP's performance in the constituencies where it has put forward candidates has been inconsistent. A brief summary of its past performance is provided below:

Greater Kailash: Senior leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra defeated Congressman Jitender Kumar Kocher to win this seat for the BJP for the first time in 2008.

Trilokpuri: Sunil Kumar narrowly defeated Anjana of the Congress in 2008, giving the BJP their first victory in this seat.

Gokalpur: In 2013, the party won this seat after independent Surendra Kumar was defeated by Ranjeet Singh Kashyap.

Bawana: In 1993 and 2013, the BJP won this seat, with Gugan Singh achieving a noteworthy win in 2013.

Wazirpur: Under Mange Ram Garg in 2003 and Dr. Mahander Nagpal in 2013, the BJP won the seat.

Before Gopal Rai of the AAP defeated BJP's Naresh Gaur in 2015 and 2020, the party won four times in Babarpur, a typical BJP stronghold, from 1993 and 2013.

Sangam Vihar: In 2008, the BJP defeated Congressman Amod Kumar Kanth to win this seat with Dr. SCL Gupta.

Shahdara: Ram Niwas Goyal and Jitender Singh Shunty led the BJP to victory in this area twice, in 1993 and 2013.

Delhi Cantonment: Karan Singh Tanwar was the victor in each of the three BJP victories from 1993 to 2008.

The BJP is preparing for a tough race in the next elections after releasing its fourth list of candidates for the Delhi elections. When the results are announced on February 8, 2025, everyone will be watching to see if the BJP can end its protracted rule in Delhi.