Delhi Assembly session extended till March 3 to discuss CAG report; 21 AAP MLAs suspended for 3 sittings

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday suspended 21 AAP legislators from attending the proceedings for the next three sittings even as the session was extended by three days for discussion on the CAG report on excise policy tabled in the House.

The suspended AAP legislators, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, were marshalled out of the House for disrupting proceedings and shouting slogans of "Jai Bhim" and demanding the restoration of photos of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh to the office of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. A charge denied by the Chief Minister.

Incidentally, AAP MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan was the only one not to be suspended out of the 22 MLAs as he was not present in the House on Tuesday.

Later, Speaker Gupta told reporters that the AAP legislators’ suspension will remain in force on February 25, 27 and 28.

“Maintaining the honour of the House is our top priority. The AAP legislators adopted unethical behaviour when the LG was trying to follow his constitutional duty,” he said.

He said the CAG report on excise policy will be referred to the Public Accounts Committee after discussion by the members in the House.

He indicated that more CAG reports are likely to be tabled in the House whose session has been extended till March 3.

Taking part in the vote of thanks on the address of Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, former Gandhi Nagar legislator and Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely sought a special sitting of the House to discus the CAG report, calling it an “extraordinary situation that requires exposing corruption of the previous government”.

Lovely said in the normal course a CAG report is sent to the Public Accounts Committee but a special session is needed in this case.

Hitting out at the protest by AAP legislators, Lovely claimed, “They are trying to hide behind the photo of B.R. Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh.”

“Did Bhagat Singh ever say that a government should indulge in liquor scam or school scam?” he asked, slamming the AAP government for disrespecting Dr Ambedkar by not following the constitutional practices mandated by him.

“The AAP government disrespected Ambedkar by quashing Question Hour from Delhi Assembly’s proceedings. They took away the democratic right of legislators to raise questions in public interest,” he said.

The day’s proceedings in the Assembly began with the LG’s address in which he promised to give Rs 2,500 every month to women in Delhi.

LG Saxena on Tuesday highlighted the ‘Viksit Delhi’ manifesto as the guiding principle of the new government which is committed to delivering a corruption-free administration.