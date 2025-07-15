Delhi Assembly Speaker calls PAC and CAG “watchdogs of democracy”

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has highlighted the critical role of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in maintaining transparency and accountability in governance. He described both institutions as essential tools that function like warning systems for the government, urging them to act and stay accountable. Gupta made these remarks during an interaction with members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, who visited the Delhi Assembly as part of a study tour from July 12 to 14, 2025, which also included stops in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Welcoming the delegation at the Assembly premises, Gupta commended the visiting legislators for their commitment to inter-legislative dialogue and knowledge-sharing. The Meghalaya delegation included PAC chairperson Charles Pyngrope, along with members Lahkmen Rymbui, Gavin Miguel Mylliem, Rupert Momin, Rupa M. Marak, Sengchim N. Sangma, Jimmy D. Sangma, Ian Botham K. Sangma, and Balajied Kupar Synrem. Their visit aimed to exchange ideas and learn from best practices in other state legislatures.

During the meeting, Gupta inquired about Meghalaya’s demographic profile and the structure of its Public Accounts Committee. Pyngrope explained that Meghalaya was a matrilineal state, primarily inhabited by the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo tribes. He also shared that the state was governed in part by autonomous district councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which are designed to protect tribal interests. The PAC in Meghalaya consists of 10 members, including a chairperson who is typically chosen from the Opposition to ensure a balanced oversight mechanism. Gupta also introduced the delegation to Delhi Assembly’s Audit Para Monitoring System, a digital tool designed to enhance financial accountability by systematically tracking audit observations. The Meghalaya legislators appreciated the system and shared insights into their own procedures for financial oversight. They also discussed potential strategies for making legislative committees more effective and responsive. Vice Chairperson of the Delhi Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht and PAC chairperson Ajay Mahawar were also present during the session, which concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen legislative scrutiny and promote better governance through informed collaboration between state assemblies.