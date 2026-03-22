Delhi Assembly to pay homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh tomorrow

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat will organise a function on Monday to pay homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day, an official said.

On this occasion, Speaker Vijender Gupta, along with Members of the Council of Ministers, MLAs, and eminent freedom fighters, will pay floral tributes to the martyrs.

The event in the legislative Assembly’s complex will coincide with the start of the Second Part of the Fourth Session (Budget Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly later in the day.

Earlier, the Speaker reviewed the arrangements in the Assembly House ahead of the Budget Session scheduled to be held from March 23 to March 25.

Gupta said, “The forthcoming Budget Session must stand as a reflection of the finest parliamentary traditions, where debate is informed, conduct is measured, and every intervention contributes meaningfully to public purpose. We approach this session with a shared commitment to uphold the dignity of the House and to ensure deliberations of the highest standard.”

The Speaker conducted a comprehensive review within the Assembly House to assess preparedness across all operational and procedural aspects, with a clear emphasis on ensuring the smooth, efficient, and orderly conduct of proceedings.

Emphasising the importance of coordinated readiness, he noted that special attention has been given to synchronising efforts across legislative, security, and technical teams, with all systems placed in full readiness ahead of the session.

As part of the continued push towards technology-enabled legislative functioning, tablets have been placed on the desks of all Members, enabling seamless and real-time access to legislative business, official documents, and House proceedings, he said.

In another initiative, the Delhi Legislative Assembly will roll out ‘Vidhan Sathi’, an in-house AI-enabled chatbot designed to function as a dedicated legislative research assistant for Members.

The platform will provide structured, data-backed responses, assist in the analysis of Bills, Acts, and policy matters, and enable Members to engage with legislative business with greater clarity and depth, said the Assembly Secretariat.