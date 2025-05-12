Delhi: Bangladeshi couple, 4 kids rounded up from Bawana slums

Six illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, who had been living in Haryana for the past five years, were picked up from a slum cluster in Bawana, a Delhi Police official has said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam said the Bangladeshis entered India via West Bengal and worked at a brick kiln in Kharkhoda, Haryana, before moving to Delhi.

Those arrested have been identified as Sahidul Hossain (45), his wife Parul Begum (35) and their four minor children, the police said.

The accused initially denied their Bangladeshi origin but failed to produce any Indian identity proof. Sustained interrogation led to the recovery of Bangladeshi identity cards and a full confession, the police said.

During questioning, Sahidul Hossain revealed that he had been residing in India illegally for the past five years with his wife and children and was employed as a casual labourer in brick-making units, earning approximately Rs 5,000 per week.

He disclosed that he was persuaded to migrate to India by one Kavinath, a fellow villager from Bangladesh, who promised better employment opportunities, the police said.

The journey began with a bus ride from their native village to Balahat, from where they illegally crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border through unfenced agricultural fields. After crossing the border, they reached a nearby road and hired an auto-rickshaw to Dinhata Railway Station, the police said.

From there, they boarded the Brahmaputra Mail and travelled to Delhi. Upon arrival, Kavinath returned to Bangladesh, while Sahidul stayed behind and began working on a contract basis at various brick kilns in and around Delhi, the police said.

DCP Gautam said steps were being taken to deport them to Bangladesh after completion of legal formalities.

He said the Bangladeshis were arrested because of surveillance that was mounted after an input was received by Constable Prateek.

A team from Crime Branch Southern Range was formed under the supervision of ACP Naresh Solanki for arrest the culprits, he said.