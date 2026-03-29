Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva leads party workers in tuning into 'Mann Ki Baat' at 8,250 booths

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva, on Sunday, led party workers at 8,250 booths at 6,573 locations in tuning in to the 132nd edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, a party leader said.

"Delhi BJP President Sachdeva tuned in to the radio show in east Delhi's Mandawali village along with Mayur Vihar District President Vijendra Dhama, State BJP Spokesperson Yasir Jilani, party workers, and local residents," a statement said.

Union Minister of State and BJP MP from East Delhi, Harsh Malhotra, listened to the radio programme at booth number 14 of Vishwas Nagar Mandal along with Mandal President Pawan Kumar and booth workers.

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari listened to the monthly radio programme at Delhi University residential campus along with a professor's family and neighbours.

Most of the people, who listened to the programme with BJP's Manoj Tiwari for the first time, said, "This is a treasure of knowledge; we will now listen regularly."

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri listened to the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at Barat Ghar Madangir, BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia at Brahman Dharamshala, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat at Nanda Enclave Dwarka, party MP Praveen Khandelwal at Old Dharamshala Kudes Nagar, party MP Bansuri Swaraj in Assam's Maligaon, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood in Janakpuri, and State BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal along with local mandal presidents, booth presidents, and BJP workers also listened to the radio programme.

According to Delhi BJP's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme arrangements in-charge Rajan Tiwari, party workers from about 8,250 booths at 6,573 locations listened to the programme along with local MLAs, Councillors, and organisational office bearers.

State BJP Media Head, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, also listened to the programme with staff at the state party office.

Sachdeva said that 'Mann Ki Baat' is a unique public dialogue platform initiated by PM Modi, and it is among the longest-running inspirational programs conducted by any head of state in the world.

This programme provides national recognition and respect to individuals from different sections of society, especially those doing outstanding work in remote and challenging conditions.

The Delhi BJP President added that the programme mentioned the "Gyan Bharatam Survey", aimed at collecting manuscripts from across the country related to India's rich cultural heritage.

He said that the Prime Minister's monthly public dialogue always provides inspiration and new direction.

The Delhi BJP President added that this time special emphasis was laid on topics of national importance such as the Gyan Bharatam Survey, youth participation (My Bharat), Ranji Trophy, water conservation campaign, fitness and healthy lifestyle, and solar energy (PM Surya Ghar Yojana), which inspire strengthening the nation through public participation.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra said that the Prime Minister Modi highlights people working in every corner of the country who, despite limited resources, perform extraordinary work and become an inspiration for society.

"Through 'Mann Ki Baat', stories of such individuals reach citizens across the country, spreading positive energy and inspiration," he added.