Delhi BJP claims AAP govt will never pay women allowance like in Punjab

New Delhi: Doubting the AAP government's seriousness on giving monthly allowance to women, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asking him why the government led by him had not given the promised allowance to women in that state.

Sachdeva asked CM Mann if “the Punjab government is currently disbursing the Rs 1,000 monthly allowance, as promised by the AAP during its campaign in February 2022?”

The Delhi BJP chief requested CM Mann to also provide clear answers to questions: What is the name of the women’s scheme under which the monthly allowance is being provided? When was the last time the Punjab government distributed monthly allowances to women of Punjab?

Alleging that the Delhi government was deceiving women with a hollow promise of a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000, the Delhi BJP President said the AAP had failed to give the women's allowance in Punjab in the last two years.

He said that the AAP and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were masters in deceiving women. “Kejriwal, in a bid to gain women’s votes, first promised a monthly allowance to women in Punjab and is now doing the same in Delhi,” said Sachdeva.

His remarks came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed that registration for the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Rashi will begin within a week and expressed hope that poor women in Delhi will get one or two installments of Rs 1,000 a month till March 31.

Sachdeva stated that he has written to Punjab CM Mann, drawing his attention to the five guarantees given by the AAP to the people of Punjab ahead of the February 2022 Assembly elections.

A significant promise among these guarantees was a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all women. “At that time, Mann also served as the Punjab AAP President,” Sachdeva said.

In his letter, Sachdeva highlighted that based on these guarantees, especially the monthly allowance for women, the people of Punjab, particularly the women, overwhelmingly voted for the AAP resulting in the formation of the government in February 2022.



