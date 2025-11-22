Delhi bomber's aide Jasir Wani allowed to meet lawyers once in two days

A Special NIA Court on Saturday allowed Jasir Bilal Wani, Delhi blast bomber Dr Umar Muhammad's aide, to meet his lawyers for one hour once in two days while remaining in the custody of the anti-terror probe agency.

The Special NIA Court at Patiala House complex granted permission to Wani to speak to his lawyers for 20 minutes during each meeting, specifying that the appointment shall be scheduled between 5 and 6 p.m., a lawyer said.

The NIA has described Wani as an active co-conspirator of terrorist Dr Umar. He was arrested on November 17 in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar for allegedly providing technical assistance for carrying out terror attacks.

He was reportedly involved in modifying drones and attempting to develop rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast.

The accused, a resident of Qazigund in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was said to be an active co-conspirator in the Delhi attack. He had worked closely with the terrorist Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi to plan and execute the act of terror.

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday sent Jasir Bilal Wani to 10 days of NIA custody.

The NIA produced Wani before the court in connection with the Delhi blast that claimed 13 lives.

The NIA continues to probe multiple angles to uncover the full conspiracy behind the bombing. Several teams from the anti-terror agency are pursuing various leads and conducting searches across multiple states to identify every individual involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, the police have managed to establish a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) link to the November 10 blast near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. The police have learnt that it was a JeM operative who had instructed the accused persons on how to make the bombs.

Another major revelation that has come to light is that the accused were in the process of preparing 200 bombs, which were meant to go off simultaneously in Delhi and other parts of North India.

The plan was to carry out bomb blasts across North Indian states, and for this, the ISI had handpicked a JeM operative to train the accused who were part of the Faridabad module.