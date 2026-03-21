Delhi boosts Green Transport with 300 e-Buses on Ghaziabad route

New Delhi

The Delhi government on Friday rolled out a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening sustainable mobility, including the induction of 300 electric buses into the public transport fleet, the launch of a new inter-state route to Ghaziabad, and the disbursal of pending electric vehicle (EV) subsidies worth Rs 24 crore to over 12,800 beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the subsidy amount has been directly credited to the bank accounts of 12,877 EV buyers, many of whom had been awaiting payments since 2023. She noted that timely financial incentives are critical to encouraging a shift toward electric mobility and reducing vehicular pollution in the capital.

The government also used the occasion to underline its commitment to improving the functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). Gupta said the transport body, which had been operating at a loss of around Rs 65 crore, is now witnessing gradual financial improvement due to better fiscal management and operational efficiency.

Highlighting reforms in public transport schemes, she said the Pink Card system for women’s free bus travel has been made more transparent. The revised system is expected to generate accurate data on usage patterns, helping prevent misuse and ensuring that reimbursements are based on verified figures.

As part of regional connectivity expansion, the government flagged off electric buses on a new route connecting Nanaksar in Delhi to the Old Bus Stand in Ghaziabad. This adds to existing inter-state services linking Delhi with cities such as Sonipat, Baraut and Dharuhera. With the latest addition, the number of electric buses in Delhi’s fleet has crossed 4,300, while the total number of buses stands at around 5,100. Officials said efforts are ongoing to improve last-mile connectivity, with plans to introduce new buses on a monthly basis.