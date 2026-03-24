Delhi Budget 2026: ‘Anmol’ Scheme To Offer 56 Free Newborn Tests, Major Healthcare Boost Announced

The Delhi government has introduced an ambitious healthcare plan in its 2026 Budget, focusing on early diagnosis, improved infrastructure, and better access to medical services. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a series of initiatives, including free advanced screening for newborns, expansion of primary healthcare centres, and digital systems to streamline emergency care.

A key highlight is the launch of the ‘Anmol’ (Advanced Newborn Monitoring and Optimal Life Care) scheme, which will provide 56 diagnostic tests for newborns using a single drop of blood at no cost. The programme, backed by an allocation of ₹25 crore, aims to detect genetic and congenital disorders at an early stage across both government and private hospitals.

The health sector has received ₹12,645 crore in the ₹1 lakh crore Budget, making it the second-highest allocation after education. The government’s broader strategy includes strengthening healthcare infrastructure, expanding reach, and integrating technology to improve service delivery.

To address emergency challenges, a real-time system will be introduced to track availability of hospital beds and ventilators. This is expected to reduce delays faced by patients and families who often struggle to find immediate care. Additionally, a digital blood bank and donor registry will be set up to ensure quicker access to blood supplies.

Primary healthcare services are set for significant expansion, with plans to establish 750 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the coming year, adding to the existing 370 centres. This initiative will be supported by a ₹1,500 crore investment in collaboration with the central government.

The Budget also includes the development of 11 integrated public health laboratories, nine critical care blocks, and a new trauma centre at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. Several ongoing hospital projects will be completed, while major facilities such as Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital will undergo upgrades.

Further investments include ₹787 crore for medical equipment, medicines, and machinery, along with an equal allocation for additional healthcare supplies. Funds have also been earmarked to complete pending ICU hospital projects.

Healthcare coverage is being expanded under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, now extended to transgender individuals. It already covers beneficiaries such as Antyodaya ration card holders, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and widows, benefiting around 7.5 lakh people.

In the AYUSH sector, new centres will be added under the Delhi State Ayush Society, supported by a ₹60 crore allocation. The government also plans to enhance medical education by increasing undergraduate and postgraduate seats and establishing a new medical college at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka.

Overall, the Budget outlines a comprehensive push to modernise Delhi’s healthcare system while improving accessibility and early disease detection for residents.