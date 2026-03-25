Delhi Bus Accident: 2 Dead, Several Injured After Jaipur-Delhi Bus Overturns In Karol Bagh

At least two people lost their lives and several others were injured after a bus travelling from Jaipur to Delhi overturned in the early hours of Wednesday in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area, officials said.

The accident occurred around 1 am near Jhandewalan Metro Station when the bus, carrying nearly 25 passengers, reportedly lost control while passing under a metro corridor and overturned.

According to eyewitness accounts, a woman and two children were initially trapped beneath the vehicle. Emergency responders later rescued them and shifted all injured passengers to nearby hospitals for treatment. Visuals from the scene showed severe damage to the bus, including shattered windows, broken seats, and dislodged parts.

Teams from the police and fire services quickly reached the spot and launched a coordinated rescue operation. Fire officials deployed multiple tenders, while a crane was used to lift the bus to check for any remaining trapped passengers.

Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding may have caused the accident, with the driver losing control of the vehicle. Authorities confirmed that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and their families have been informed.

The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and driving practices in the capital.