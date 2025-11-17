Delhi car blast: Role of jailed man in Nadia district under scanner of investigators

Kolkata: During the investigation into the car blast in Delhi, the name of one Sabir Ahmed who is currently lodged in judicial custody, has come to the fore.

Ahmed, a resident of Palashipara in West Bengal's Nadia district, is currently in judicial custody on charges of drug trafficking. Investigators are trying to figure out how he carried out anti-national activities while lodged in prison.

Investigators claimed that the car bomb blast in Delhi which killed 12 people and injured several others, has a militant link.

After interrogating Dr Shaheen Shahid, one of the Al-Falah University doctors arrested for the Delhi terror plot, the investigators came to know that they carried out this activity through various social groups.

It was also learnt that Dr Shaheen Shahid worked as a mentor for each group. Sabir Ahmed, a jailed person in Nadia, was active in that group. The investigative agency has come to know that this Sabir Ahmed used to promote anti-India propaganda and encourage anti-national activities at various times.

Police sources said, on November 12 night, the Special Task Force, in collaboration with Palashipara police station, detained Sabir's brother Faizal Ahmed from Bara Naldaha area in Nadia district. However, the police did not inform whether he was later arrested.

After this incident, a source claimed that Sabir used to carry out anti-national activities while in prison and that he may be involved in the Delhi blast.

Speaking to a section of media persons, Uttam Ghosh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) of Krishnanagar Police District, said, "The STF took Sabir's brother a few days ago. However, we do not have any information about Sabir's involvement in the blasts."

It may be recalled that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a joint operation with West Bengal Police, has arrested an MBBS student of Al-Falah University, Faridabad, in connection with the car explosion.

The accused, identified as Nisar Alam, was detained from Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district on last Friday after investigators tracked his mobile tower location.