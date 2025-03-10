Delhi: Chahal unveils NDMC action plan to tackle summer woes

New Delhi: NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Monday unveiled a 'Summer Action Plan 2025' with measures such as new water distribution schemes, additional water tankers, pipeline improvements, and water quality monitoring to tackle summer challenges.

Chahal stated that NDMC receives approximately 125 MLD of water from the Delhi Jal Board and 2.08 MLD from tube wells and it has identified water shortage prone areas including Gol Market, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House, North Block and South Block, RML Hospital, Mandir Marg and Connaught Place.

He said a 24x7 reserved water supply has been ensured for Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House and in case of emergencies the NDMC will deploy water tankers for immediate supply.

He said that ahead of summer the NDMC’s water distribution system has been strengthened and coordinated efforts have been established with the Delhi government and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.

He said that the NDMC area has a total of 18,366 water consumers, including 3,509 commercial connections, 11,846 domestic connections, and 3,011 other types of connections.

Chahal added that NDMC receives water from four major water treatment plants: Chandrawal Water Plant (Yamuna River), Wazirabad Water Plant (Yamuna River), Haiderpur Water Plant (Munak Canal, Delhi Cantt Reservoir) and Sonia Vihar Water Plant (Ganga Water from Uttar Pradesh).

As part of the ‘Summer Action Plan 2025’, the civic agency plans to increase the number of water tankers. The NDMC has decided to hire 8 new water tankers and procure 12 new CNG water tankers (six with 17 KLD capacity and six with 9 KLD capacity).

The existing water tankers of NDMC include 10 large water tankers (9,000 litres capacity), 23 water trolleys (5,000 litres capacity) and 2 tractor-tankers, he said.

Chahal said to improve efficiency, the NDMC has expedited the repair and maintenance of its 24 underground reservoirs (UGRs) and boosting stations to enhance storage capacity.

Major reservoirs include -- Kalibari Control Room, Jor Bagh and Vinay Marg.