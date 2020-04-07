Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Unveils 5 Point Strategy To Fight Coronavirus

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, announced a five point strategy to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic in the state. Kejriwal said that an aggressive action plan is needed to combat the Coronavirus outbreak in the national capital and elsewhere in the country. He outlined the steps being initiated by the Delhi state government which are centred on five 'T's.

The first of these, the Delhi Chief Minister pointed out is testing. Kejriwal announced that the state government now had Testing kits for 50,000 people. He added that from

Friday 100,000 people would be tested with the help of Rapid Testing Kits.

Arvind Kejriwal observed that the testing process in the case of random sample test would focus to a large extent on hotspots such as Nizamuddin and Dilshad Garden in Delhi.

The second important aspect of the strategy is tracing, according to Arvind Kejriwal. The health officials of the state government would trace the contacts of the individual in question over a period of 14 days. The doctors would then advise self-quarantine.

The Delhi Chief Minister pointed out that they have handed over a list of 27,000 plus people to the police. Arvind Kejriwal said that a list of about 2,000 Markaz attendees was given to the police and their contacts are being traced.

Arvind Kejriwal outlined the next step of his graded action plan which is the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients. He pointed out that the LNJP Hospital was currently a fully Coronavirus Hospital. The Delhi government currently has treatment facilities in various hospitals for 3000 patients.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that the state government had a treatment back up plan for 4000, 5000 and even up to 30,000 Coronavirus active patients with 8,000 hospital beds and 400 ventilators.

Teamwork is the next important aspect of the Delhi government's strategy, according to the Chief Minister. Kejriwal pointed out that nurses and doctors are in the front line of this war against Coronavirus and need to be honoured and respected.

Kejriwal also commended the teamwork between all state governments and various agencies. The Delhi Chief Minister appealed to the people to maintain social distancing.

Arvind Kejriwal announced that the last important feature of his five-point plan is tracking and monitoring.