Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates multispeciality hospital in Kailash Colony

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated the SSB Multispeciality Hospital in Kailash Colony, which promises to offer round-the-clock medical services at reasonable rates, officials said.

The hospital features advanced services such as robotic knee replacement facility and has dedicated departments for gastroenterology, respiratory care, nephrology, and neuro and spine surgery, they said.

Hospital chairperson Shyam Sundar Bansal said it will soon apply for empanelment under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme of the Centre.

Speaking at the event, Gupta said according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, India has less than one hospital bed available per 1,000 people, stressing that such challenges can be addressed if the government and the private sector work in tandem in a focused manner.

Delhi government aims to develop the national capital into a global medical hub, drawing patients from across the country and abroad, she said.

The chief minister mentioned the recent installation of an advanced machine at the GB Pant Hospital that can generate a complete DNA profile from just a single drop of blood as a step in this direction.

She also claimed that many hospitals constructed during the tenure of the previous (AAP) government were left incomplete or lacked sufficient resources.

"We are now bringing all such hospitals under the public-private partnership (PPP) model to ensure their full-scale functioning," Gupta said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and local MLA Shikha Rai were present at the inauguration ceremony.