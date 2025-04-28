Delhi CM launches Rs 10 lakh health insurance for 70-plus citizens; hails PM Modi

New Delhi: Calling it a historic day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched her government’s ambitious health insurance scheme by distributing Ayushman cards to elderly people aged 70 years and above, making them eligible for free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Addressing the gathering at the launch event at Thyagaraj Stadium, CM Gupta said, “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the party’s promise of Ayushman scheme, which is one-of-its-kind in the world and open to even non-taxpayers.”

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Delhi Cabinet ministers also took part in the event.

Announcing that the scheme would offer respect, justice and empowerment to senior citizens, the Chief Minister hit out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its 'disruptive' politics that prevented the launch of the scheme in the city earlier.

“The AAP government did not allow this scheme to be introduced just because of its ego. A scheme that could have helped lakhs of elderly was blocked,” she said.

She announced that from now on, no citizen would be denied her or his entitlement as the Government is standing with its elderly.

CM Gupta said, "The Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme will be of greater help to the elderly whose family members have not been able to take good care of them."

Irrespective of the financial status or annual income of the beneficiary, the ‘Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme’, proposed to be offered to six lakh beneficiaries in phases, is part of a promise made by the ruling BJP ahead of Assembly elections, which saw the party end its 27-year drought in Delhi politics.

The cashless scheme offers treatment to beneficiaries at 100 hospitals in the city and 30,000 hospitals in other cities.

“If you want to undergo treatment for your ailment in Hyderabad, Mumbai or Lucknow, you can do so if the hospital there is empanelled in the scheme,” said CM Gupta.

The scheme only requires a beneficiary to be a Delhi resident and holder of an Aadhaar card, she said, adding that all MLAs and Delhi government officials will facilitate registration of beneficiaries.

Earlier, the CM also used the occasion to celebrate the BJP’s victory in the Mayoral election and said, “The presence of BJP MPs, Delhi Ministers and Mayor on this stage is the first event marking the coming to power of the ‘Triple Engine Sarkar’ in the city.”

Now, the BJP is in power at the Centre, in Delhi government and in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, she said.

Under the Delhi government’s new scheme, senior citizens aged 70 and above, including those already covered by AB PM-JAY, are eligible for an additional top-up coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year in Delhi.

The process for registration of senior citizens aged 70 years and above for Ayushman Health cards in Delhi began on Saturday. Senior citizens can apply for the Ayushman Vay Vandana card by visiting the nearest empanelled hospital, downloading the Ayushman app (from Google Play), or visiting the beneficiary portal.

Union Minister Puri credited CM Gupta for launching the scheme within 65 days of assuming office on February 20.

“The cashless feature of the scheme makes it unique in the entire world, including the developed nations,” he said.

“The Viksit Bharat 2047 envisioned by PM Modi will have a special space for health care,” he said.

“May your health remain excellent even after 70. A new gift of health from the BJP government,” Hardeep Puri said in a post on X earlier.

“If there is old age with illness, then the difference between one's own and others is visible. PM Modi has removed this difference. Be it poor or rich, he has established the same relationship with everyone. Every elderly person of 70 years+ has been given free treatment in good hospitals,” Minister Puri emphasised.

The Union minister stated that till now, people of Delhi remained deprived of the benefits due to the feeling of hatred shown by the previous Arvind Kejriwal government, which did not implement the scheme in the national Capital.

He also hit out at the AAP government for its failed ‘Mohalla Clinic’ model and cited figures to expose that 65,000 fake tests were allegedly conducted in these clinics.

Puri also slammed the AAP government for delaying the Delhi Metro and wasteful spending on advertisements, an act which was also criticised by the Supreme Court.