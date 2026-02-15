Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces 'Aadhaar' number of all land parcels to curb disputes

In a landmark initiative to curb land disputes, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that each land parcel in the city will be assigned a 14-digit Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) akin to the Aadhaar number to citizens.

"This step forms part of the government's commitment to modernising Delhi's land records and freeing citizens from long-standing land disputes. The system is also referred to as 'Bhu Aadhaar'," she added.

"For citizens, the greatest benefit will be ease and convenience. Instead of navigating multiple documents to establish land ownership, a single number will provide comprehensive details of the property," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Gupta described the ULPIN system as highly beneficial, saying that it is not merely a number but a powerful digital instrument against corruption and land disputes.

She emphasised that the initiative represents a decisive step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Digital India' on the ground.

The Chief Minister said that the need to implement this system in Delhi had long been felt.

The scheme originates with the Union government's Ministry of Rural Development and the Department of Land Resources, and is particularly significant for the national capital.

According to Chief Minister Gupta, although the Central government introduced the scheme in 2016, it could not be implemented in Delhi as envisaged due to various reasons.

"It is now being taken up in mission mode. The responsibility for implementation has been entrusted to the IT Branch of the Revenue Department, which will also receive support from the Survey of India," she said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the extensive benefits of the 'Bhu-Aadhaar' system, saying that it will ensure complete transparency in land ownership.

"The 14-digit code will be geo-referenced, thereby minimising disputes over land boundaries. It will facilitate coordination of land data among various government departments and effectively curb fraudulent transactions and multiple registrations," she said.

The Chief Minister told that advanced technology is being deployed for the implementation of this scheme.

Nearly 2 terabytes of high-quality geospatial data and drone-based Ortho Rectified Images are being obtained from the Survey of India.

Through this data, accurate ULPINs will be generated for all areas of Delhi, including 48 villages, already covered under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme.