Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins BJP star campaigners in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday joined BJP’s star campaigners in the Kerala Assembly elections, seeking votes for the party and showcasing her clean governance model.

“Namaskaram Alappuzha. The path to Viksit Bharat goes through Viksit Keralam. When the farmers and fishermen of Alappuzha prosper, when the youth become self-reliant, and when every family feels secure, development gains real meaning,” said the Chief Minister in a post on X.

“The present condition of Keralam is the result of years of policy paralysis, weak governance, and political opportunism. The reality is evident: UDF and LDF have pushed Keralam into a debt burden that weighs heavily on every household,” she said.

“Keralam now needs a new direction, one that is committed to Seva, guided by Sushasan, and dedicated to Vikas. I urge you all to join this mission of Viksit Keralam. Press the lotus and bless Shri M. J. Job ji with a decisive mandate,” she said on social media.

Later, on reaching Kochi, she said, “Landed in Kochi. Deeply grateful for the warm welcome from the BJP Keralam family. Looking forward to joining the mission of Vikasita Keralam in Alappuzha and Vaikom.”

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Gupta welcomed the arrest of a senior Delhi civic official in a corruption case by the CBI, reiterating the BJP government’s resolve to promote transparency in the National Capital.

“Zero tolerance for corruption in Delhi. Strict action. No exceptions. No protection for anyone. We are unwavering in our commitment to clean and transparent governance. Zero tolerance for corruption in Delhi. Strict action. No exceptions. No protection for anyone. We are unwavering in our commitment to clean and transparent governance,” she said on social media.

The Chief Minister also tagged a news item on CBI arresting Abhishek Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi's Shahdara, in a bribery case of Rs 4 lakh.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on April 9, with the counting of votes for the 140-member House on May 4.



