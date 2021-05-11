Delhi Court refuses stay on coercive action against Navneet Kalra

New Delhi: A Delhi Court Monday refused to grant any stay on coercive action against businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his restaurants 'Khan Chacha' by the Delhi Police.

Kalra, against whom the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has launched a manhunt, moved the Saket Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. Special Judge Sumit Dass has directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to file the reply to the application by tomorrow.

"No stay on Delhi Police's coercive action," the court said. The judge will take up the matter at noon tomorrow. During the course of proceedings, Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastva opposed the pre-arrest bail application.

The Public Prosecutor also asked the court, "It is a case of the Crime Branch. Is this a suitable court for it?" The accused's counsel Advocate Vineet Malhotra told the court that his client is being "hounded" and sought pre-arrest bail.