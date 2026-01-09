Delhi Court Says Lalu Yadav, Family Operated As Criminal Enterprise In Land-For-Jobs Case

A Delhi court on Friday held that RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family functioned as a criminal enterprise while framing charges of corruption and criminal conspiracy against them in the alleged Railways land-for-jobs scam. The court observed that there was sufficient material to indicate a well-planned and widespread conspiracy involving the former railway minister and his close associates.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne, while passing the order on framing of charges, stated that the evidence on record raised reasonable suspicion of an overarching conspiracy. The court rejected pleas seeking discharge by Lalu Yadav and his family members, noting that such requests were not sustainable at this stage of the proceedings.

Referring to the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the court said several aides of Lalu Yadav had been identified as co-conspirators. It further observed that public employment was allegedly misused as leverage to acquire valuable land parcels for the benefit of the Yadav family and entities linked to them, regardless of official authority.

The court decided to frame charges against 46 of the 98 surviving accused in the case, including Lalu Yadav and his family members, while granting relief to the remaining 52 accused due to lack of sufficient evidence against them.

Earlier, both the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court had declined to stay the trial in the matter. The case stems from allegations that during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009, Group D appointments were allegedly made in return for land being transferred to his family members or associated firms at nominal prices. The Yadav family has denied the allegations, maintaining that the case is politically motivated.