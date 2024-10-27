Delhi court to pronounce decision on Engineer Rashid's bail plea on Monday

A Delhi court is set to pronounce on Monday its decision on the regular bail plea of J&K MP, Engineer Rashid, accused in a terror funding case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In the previous hearing, the Patiala House Court had deferred its order on Engineer Rashid’s regular bail plea in the case till October 28. However, it had extended his interim bail on the ground that his father was very ill and needed his attention.

The counsel for the accused told the court that this was the last time that his client was seeking an extension. He added that no violation of any of the conditions was alleged by the NIA when Rashid was out on bail.

Additional Sessions Judge, Chander Jit Singh, extended the interim relief after the anti-terror agency said it had verified the documents and was not opposing the extension of the bail.

Engineer Rashid fought the Lok Sabha elections from jail and defeated NC Vice President, Omar Abdullah - now the Chief Minister - by a margin of over 2 lakh votes from the Baramulla constituency. Peoples Conference president, Sajad Gani Lone had finished third.

Engineer Rashid’s party, Awami Itihad Party (AIP) won one Assembly seat in the recently-concluded J&K polls. His brother, Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh won the lone Assembly seat from the Langate constituency of Kupwara district. Engineer Rashid has represented this constituency in the Assembly twice in the past.

The NC-Congress alliance won the Assembly elections, securing 42 and six seats, respectively, while ally CPI-M won one. The AAP and most of the seven Independents also extended support to the NC. Omar Abdullah was subsequently sworn in as the Chief Minister by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.