Delhi Crime Branch arrests proclaimed offender in Alipur murder case after 3-year hunt

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a 2022 murder case in the Alipur area of the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Anil alias Anil Rajput alias Shami alias Lambu (29), was apprehended from Sheetla Colony in Gurugram, Haryana, after evading arrest for nearly three years.

According to the Crime Branch, Anil had been declared a proclaimed offender in FIR No. 637/2022 registered at Alipur police station under Sections 302, 174A, and 34 of the IPC. He was declared a proclaimed offender on May 10, 2023, by a court in Rohini.

Police said the arrest was made following specific intelligence inputs received on March 24 regarding the movement of the accused in Gurugram. Acting on the information, a team of the WR-II unit of the Crime Branch, led by Inspector Satish Malik and supervised by ACP Rajpal Dabas, conducted a raid near a farmhouse area in Sheetla Colony.

With the help of technical surveillance and field intelligence, the team successfully tracked and apprehended the accused. He was arrested under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), officials said.

During interrogation, Anil allegedly confessed to his involvement in the murder of one Nazir in September 2022. Police said the incident took place on the intervening night of September 23 and 24, when Anil and his associates -- identified as Ranjit, Dinesh, and Ramu -- allegedly assaulted Nazir after consuming alcohol.

Nazir, who was reportedly involved in the theft of vehicle parts, succumbed to the assault. The accused then disposed of his body near Nale Wala Road in Alipur using a tempo, police said.

Officials added that two co-accused, Ranjit and Ramu, had already been arrested earlier in the case, while Anil and another accused, Dinesh, had been absconding since the incident.

Anil, a native of Alipur, is illiterate and had worked as a helper before becoming a driver around 2014-15. In 2022, he was working as a driver for Ranjit, who owned several commercial vehicles.

After committing the crime, Anil fled and began living in Gurugram with his family to evade arrest, police said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.



