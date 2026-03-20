Delhi Crime Branch arrests wanted accused in Narela attempt to murder case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested a wanted accused involved in an attempt to murder case registered at Narela police station, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Anish alias Ishwar Dayal (23), a resident of Narela, had been absconding since March 7. He was wanted in connection with FIR No. 119/2026, registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. He has now been apprehended under Section 35(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to Delhi Police, the arrest was made by a dedicated team of the Crime Branch, RK Puram, led by Inspector Rampal. The team included SI Amit Kumar, ASI Ankit, Head Constables Ashish and Dharmender, working under the supervision of ACP Umesh Barthwal and overall guidance of DCP (Crime) Pankaj Kumar.

The case pertains to an incident that occurred on March 6, at around 6:30 P.M., when a woman residing in Narela reported that two youths arrived at her water plant on a motorcycle. One of them allegedly threatened her with a pistol and fired a shot at a wall near the premises, creating panic. The accused also warned her to shut down the water plant or face dire consequences. Both suspects fled the spot immediately after the incident.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Narela police station, and an investigation was initiated. During the probe, one of the accused, identified as Piyush, was arrested. However, the main shooter, Anish, remained at large.

Police said the Crime Branch team intensified efforts to track the absconding accused. Acting on specific Intelligence inputs and technical surveillance, the team identified the movements and possible hideouts of the accused.

On March 18, the police achieved a breakthrough when Anish was traced within Delhi. A well-coordinated operation was launched, and the raiding team successfully apprehended him without giving him any opportunity to escape.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the crime. He revealed that the attack was carried out to establish dominance in the area and was linked to a previous enmity involving an associate and another man named Rohit. The accused admitted that the plan was to threaten the victim and disrupt her business operations.

Police further stated that Anish is a school dropout who studied up to Class 9 and is currently unemployed. He resides with his family in Narela and was allegedly lured into criminal activities in pursuit of influence and quick gains.

Officials said the Crime Branch has been consistently working to curb heinous crimes and track wanted criminals, including parole and bail jumpers, as well as organised crime syndicates. The use of technical surveillance and human Intelligence has been instrumental in such operations.

Further legal proceedings against the accused are underway.