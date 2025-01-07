Delhi Dangal 2025: EC urges parties to maintain decorum during poll campaigns

New Delhi: The Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday called upon all political parties to maintain decorum while electioneering and refrain from "spreading lies" about the electoral process, emphasising that such actions mislead the public and discourage youth participation in elections.

Addressing a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan in the national Capital, the CEC said, "In order to ensure inducement-free elections, money power will be tackled, and everyone will be thoroughly checked."

Citing an incident during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, CEC Rajiv Kumar highlighted the Election Commission's thoroughness in conducting checks.

The incident happened ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year when a war of words broke out between the MahaYuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray shared a video of ECI officials checking his bags during the poll campaign.

"There were allegations that only a particular leader's helicopter was checked, while others were not. Despite such accusations and even abusive language directed at us, we maintained our composure to ensure a level playing field," CEC Rajiv Kumar said.

He also addressed inappropriate behaviour toward polling officials, adding, "Sometimes, threats are made against polling staff. We urge political campaigners and star campaigners to maintain politeness and sociability during elections. Improper behaviour, especially toward women and children, will not be tolerated. This is a strict warning."

CEC Rajiv Kumar stressed the importance of ethical campaigning, urging political parties and candidates to follow guidelines and avoid lowering the campaign's decorum.

"Don't let campaigns stoop to a level where voters, particularly young ones, feel discouraged. Let's uphold etiquette and fairness," he said.

The CEC also mentioned the Election Commission's stringent measures to curb any form of inducement.

"Dedicated teams, including District Officers, District Magistrates, and Returning Officers, will ensure fair play and a level-playing field for all candidates, regardless of party affiliation. Violations will invite strict action," he added.

He requested political parties not to exert undue pressure on election officials, acknowledging the immense public scrutiny under which they operate.

CEC Rajiv Kumar also addressed concerns regarding the electoral process raised during the general elections, including allegations of wrongful additions and deletions in electoral rolls, targeting specific groups, and issues related to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"During elections, doubts and concerns are natural, but the Election Commission is committed to transparency. Concerns over electoral roll inaccuracies, particularly in Delhi, will be addressed thoroughly to maintain public confidence," he assured.

CEC Rajiv Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, announced the schedule for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. Voting will take place on February 5, and the results will be declared on February 8.

The Election Commission also reiterated its commitment to ensuring fair, free, and transparent elections, setting the stage for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.