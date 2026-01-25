Delhi Dr couple duped of Rs 14.85 cr in digital arrest scam

New Delhi: An elderly NRI doctor couple living in Delhi was defrauded of Rs 14.85 crore after falling victim to a sophisticated digital arrest scam, in which fraudsters kept them under constant fear and video surveillance for over two weeks.

The victims, Dr Om Taneja and Dr Indira Taneja, received a phone call from individuals posing as law enforcement and investigative officials. The callers claimed the couple was under investigation in a money laundering case and warned them of immediate arrest if they failed to cooperate.

Over the next several days, the fraudsters placed the couple under what they described as a “virtual” or “digital arrest”, forcing them to remain on continuous video calls. During this period, the couple was allegedly monitored, threatened, and instructed not to speak to anyone, including family members or lawyers.

Under sustained psychological pressure and fear of arrest, the couple transferred large sums of money across multiple transactions, eventually losing Rs 14.85 crore. The scam came to light only when the couple managed to reach a local police station in Delhi. On hearing their account, police officials immediately intervened and informed them that no such concept as a digital arrest exists under Indian law.

An investigation has since been initiated to trace the fraudsters and recover the funds.

A digital arrest is a cyber fraud tactic where scammers impersonate officials from agencies such as the police, CBI, ED, or customs. Victims are falsely told they are under investigation or “virtual custody” and are coerced into transferring money to avoid arrest.

According to data from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, India recorded over 92,000 digital arrest scams between January and November 2024, with total losses exceeding Rs 2,100 crore.

Authorities have repeatedly warned citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious calls to local police or cybercrime helplines.

The case of Dr Om and Indira Taneja highlights how even highly educated individuals can fall prey to organised cybercrime. Officials stress that fear-driven compliance is the cornerstone of digital arrest scams, and public awareness remains the strongest defence.