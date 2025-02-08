Delhi election results disappointing for Congress, says T.S. Singh Deo

Ambikapur: Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Minister T.S. Singh Deo expressed disappointment over early trends in the Delhi Assembly election results, which indicate a strong showing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while the Congress is headed for a duck.

Speaking to IANS, Singh Deo acknowledged the unfavourable projections for his party and noted the significant lead taken by the BJP.

"The trends so far are disappointing for the Congress. It is evident that the BJP is on course to win the national Capital, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing. However, we should wait for the final results before drawing conclusions. Congratulations in advance to those who emerge victorious in this election," he told IANS.

The Congress, which once held power in Delhi for 15 consecutive years under Sheila Dikshit’s leadership, has struggled to regain its foothold in the city’s politics since 2013.

Early trends showed the Congress taking a lead in just one seat, that of Badli constituency, after initial rounds of counting, however, this margin also got eroded after a few rounds.

Latest trends show the party heading for a duck, for the third time in a row.

After initial rounds of counting of votes on Saturday, the BJP and AAP have crossed 40 per cent in vote percentage but the grand old party is seen hovering in single digits, at around 6 per cent, marking a little improvement from the 2020 numbers, which stood at 5.44 per cent.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, the AAP won 67 seats (with 54.3 per cent vote share), BJP 3 (with 32 per cent vote share) while the Congress drew a blank (with a moderate 9 per cent vote share).

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Congress' rout continued, with the party ending at 0 seats with a below 5 per cent vote share.

Then also, the AAP stormed to power with yet another stellar show by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP managed to bag the rest of the 8 seats.



