Delhi Fire In Bhajanpura Leaves Four Injured After Residents Jump To Escape Flames

A fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday in Bhajanpura after flames engulfed parked two-wheelers inside a residential building, leaving four people injured. The incident occurred around 2 am when the fire reportedly started in vehicles parked on the ground floor of the house.

According to officials, several residents were trapped as the fire spread quickly, forcing four individuals to jump from the first floor to escape. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while others inside the building were safely rescued.

The Delhi Fire Services deployed 11 fire tenders to control the blaze, which was eventually brought under control by around 3:50 am. Authorities said timely action helped prevent further casualties.

In a separate incident, a fire also broke out at a factory in Bawana Industrial Area, where at least 17 fire tenders were sent to contain the flames and stop them from spreading to nearby units.

Another minor fire was reported at Hard Rock Cafe, where the blaze originated in the chimney. Fire officials responded quickly and brought the situation under control within minutes, with no injuries reported.