Delhi firing, extortion bid case: Shooter with gang link arrested from Punjab

A 26-year-old man wanted in connection with a firing incident in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri last year, in an alleged extortion bid at the behest of a Punjab-based gangster, has been arrested following a raid in Punjab, officials said on Thursday.

The accused shooter, identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, a resident of Haryana’s Ambala, had been absconding for nearly a year -- allegedly laying low at a religious site in Amritsar -- after being named in a case registered in April 2025 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

“The extortion and subsequent firing were allegedly carried out at the behest of Punjab-based gangster Gurjant Singh alias Janta,” a senior police officer said.

According to police, the alleged extortion began March last year when a Jagatpuri resident received multiple threatening calls and messages from an international number demanding Rs 4 crore. When the victim refused to pay, shots were fired at his house on the intervening night of April 1 and 2, leading to registration of an FIR in this connection.

“The caller had identified himself as gangster Gurjant Janta. The firing incident was executed to threaten the victim after he refused to pay the extortion amount,” the officer said.

During the probe, CCTV footage and technical surveillance helped identify Jaswinder as the alleged shooter. He had travelled from Ambala to Delhi by bus, stolen a motorcycle from Krishna Nagar area, and used it to reach the victim’s house where he fired two rounds before fleeing, officials said. He later abandoned the motorcycle, returned to ISBT Kashmiri Gate and fled to Haryana by bus, they added.

Police tracked the accused for several months before receiving a tip-off about his presence in Punjab. Acting on the information, the team conducted a raid in Kharar and apprehended him from his hideout on March 16.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he had come in contact with associates of the Janta gang following a personal dispute in Ambala and was tasked to carry out the firing in Delhi.

While evading capture, he stayed at a religious site in Amritsar for several months, they added.