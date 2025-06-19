Delhi Gears Up for Largest-Ever International Yoga Day Celebrations, Says CM Rekha Gupta

In a landmark move, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi government will organize International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 at 11 locations citywide — a first in the capital’s history. The initiative, aimed at promoting yoga as a lifestyle and cultural heritage, marks a clear departure from the previous administration’s approach.

Gupta made the announcement during the inauguration of “Soma: The Ayurvedic Kitchen” at Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. She emphasized the spiritual and holistic essence of yoga, calling it a pillar of Indian culture, rather than just a physical exercise trend. “I will be joining the celebrations at the Yamuna riverbank to encourage people to reconnect with their roots,” she stated.

Criticizing the former AAP-led government, she said yoga was previously sidelined due to political biases. “Our government sees yoga as a symbol of health, balance, and cultural pride, not politics,” she asserted.

Gupta also highlighted Delhi’s growing prominence in Ayurveda and traditional healing practices, encouraging people to embrace holistic living through yoga, millet-based diets, and Ayurvedic principles.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will also host Yoga Day events at eight iconic venues such as Lodhi Garden, Kartavya Path, and Connaught Place’s Central Park. These sessions, organized with partners like the Art of Living, Patanjali, and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, expect to draw 300–2,000 participants per site.

Pre-event yoga sessions are being held daily at Lodhi and Talkatora Gardens until June 20. Participants will receive yoga mats and t-shirts, and Prime Minister Modi’s Yoga Day message will be streamed live at each venue.

“Yoga, Ayurveda, and natural health systems have no side effects and reflect our glorious traditions,” Gupta said, adding, “By making them part of our lives, we ensure a healthier future for our society and nation.”