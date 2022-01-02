Delhi Government Can Issue An 'Amber' Alert Due To Steep Rise In Covid Cases

According to his Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, will hold a major press conference at 12 p.m. today. The news comes a day after the national capital saw the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since May 21. The number of coronavirus cases on Saturday was 51% greater than on Friday, owing to the Omicron type, and Delhi's positive rate has now reached 3.64 percent.



The Delhi government can now issue a 'Amber' alert per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and impose further limitations in light of the current scenario. If the positive rate exceeds 1%, new cases exceed 3,500, or oxygenated bed occupancy exceeds 700, the 'Amber' alarm will be activated.

This is notable in light of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's declaration of a 'yellow alert' in Delhi on December 28, which saw schools, colleges, cinemas, and gyms close, businesses selling non-essential commodities open on an odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses run at 50% capacity throughout the city.

Until date, 351 instances of Omicron have been reported in Delhi. Only 142 cases of the novel COVID-19 type had been reported as of Monday.

However, the amber alert may elicit similar reactions as the 'Yellow' alert, with the exception that malls and shops selling non-essential goods and service providers will be permitted to access for between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Delhi Metro will also operate at 33% of its capacity, with no dining services available in eateries, however home delivery or takeaway services will be available. Barbershops, saloons, and beauty salons, as well as public parks and gardens, will be shut.